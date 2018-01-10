Public urged to apply online for smart cards

THE Department of Home Affairs has reiterated its call to the public to ignore “mischievous messages” about green barcoded ID books expiring on March 31.

The messages purporting to be from the department, which first surfaced at the end of 2017, have resurfaced on social media.

Director-general Mkuseli Apleni said the messages were causing panic among citizens who were rushing to its offices to apply for smart ID cards.

“Panic affects our systems badly, thus making it difficult for us to deliver services as expected,” Apleni said.

He said home affairs would not turn people away but did not want people to battle with long queues and encouraged those with access to the internet to apply for their smart ID cards and passports online, using the eHomeAffairs portal.

“It is in our interest that citizens should apply for and receive their secure smart ID cards and it is in their interest and that of the country. This has to be done systematically,” he said.

Apleni said when the department rolled out the smart ID cards in July 2013, about 38 million people were in possession of the green barcoded ID books. It was estimated that one workstation could handle 28 card applications a day.

“It takes 17 minutes on average to finalise the capturing of an application. On average, an office with three computers is expected to take in 84 applications a day. We were therefore able to estimate how many cards we could produce at a given time with the number of automated offices we have that are equipped with live capture,” he said.

“With more offices with automated systems and reinforced by 14 bank branches on eHomeAffairs, we proceeded to extend coverage to other sections of the population, which sections, unlike first time applicants, had some form of identification, in the form of the green barcoded ID books,” he said.

Of the department’s 411 offices, 184 have live capture, which can process applications for smart ID cards and passports.

“We intend to continue rolling out additional smart ID card offices to cover the majority of our population in all provinces. Discussions with participating banks are continuing to increase capacity, through additional bank branches. We have noticed a spike in the number of incidents wherein people use fake accounts to steal money from others. We urge people to be vigilant.”

NTOMBI NKOSI

ntombin@thenewage.co.za