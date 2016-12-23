Public warned of bogus cops

Gauteng Community Safety department has warned against criminals dressed as police duping unsuspecting victims.

Bogus cops dressed in reflective community safety gears have been requesting money from foreign nationals.

These bogus cops saw the gap of operating as the department recently appointed officers at the festive season to ensure high levels of safety of citizens, as part of their safety campaigns.

According to reports, three suspects were arrested for ordering a spot fine from a foreign national at Nelson Mandela Drive in Pretoria CBD.

“The incident that was reported yesterday in Pretoria CBD where some patrollers who were impersonating our community safety patrollers, it is quite regrettably,” said Provincial Department of Community Safety Thapelo Moilewa.

“Our patrollers work together with the police, at no given point where they will go patrol on their. This is just unfortunate, that these other people are preying on foreign nationals,” added Moilewa.

Last week, Street vendor Martin Vutete was duped by a fake official.

The Zimbabwean national says his trying to make ends meet for his family.

“I’ve been in South Africa for 15 years. These traffic boys are trouble people. They stop us and ask us for some money and papers that I don’t have, they settle for cold drink,” added Vutete.

“We come across situations where our community want us to identify ourselves. we are sometimes failing them because, it is hard to identify ourselves without documents as they want proof,” Community Safety Kgomotso Ramoholo.

The department has formed an undercover unit to crackdown on these fake officials posing as policemen.

-TNA Reporter