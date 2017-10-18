Pulane accuses Katlego Mphela of abuse

Social media has reacted with mixed emotions following Katlego Mphela’s ex-girlfriend Pulane Lenkoe accusations that the footballer used to abuse her.

Lenkoe posted a bruised picture of her on Instagram on Tuesday claiming that Mphela had assaulted her and later convinced her to delete the pictures.

“After he told me he would never allow himself to touch me again, blamed it on stress and insecurities. So I forgave him,” she wrote.

Yes Katlego Mphela must be punished, but the way Pulane is handling this ain't cool. — IG: Sisa_Ndoni (@Sisa_Ndoni) October 18, 2017

Katlego Mphela is also going through some financial frustrations, I think she should stay far from him — Franzis Macerllo (@FransMasilo) October 18, 2017

I hope katlego Mphela pulls a Manana on Phil and takes responsibility I really do!!! — sun-shine☀️ (@_Makgoro) October 18, 2017

#Pulane Katlego Mphela is an idiot period a good man doesn't beat a woman, big up for Pulane for coming out👏👏👏lets protect our queens gents — Ayanda (@thembania1) October 18, 2017

This is not about who's the worst between man and woman.. Its about katlego mphela being trash. Dont justify it otherwise you're just as bsd — Lerato (@missleratwo__) October 18, 2017

“Funny I always considered myself to be strong. I guess we all have our weaknesses. I allowed this man who promised to love, protect and make me feel safe to do this to me over and over and over again and each time he should swear,” she wrote on Instagram.

Lenkoe has thanked those who sent her words of encouragement following her alleged abuse ordeal.

She says that she has since found closure in the matter and wishes to encourage more women who might find themselves in a similar position.

Katlego Mphela has not yet responded in this matter.

