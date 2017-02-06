Push for speedy resolution in poultry sector

Parliamentarians are urging the government to speedily resolve the challenges faced by the poultry industry and will be satisfied if the two task teams set up to deal with the matter bring about positive results.

The task team established by the government to deal with the crisis in the domestic poultry industry comprises representatives of the departments of Trade and Industry, Economic Development, Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing, the Industrial Development Corporation, Poultry South Africa and poultry producers.

The plight of the poultry sector has now become a daily dose for the country as various actions are being taken to safeguard thousands of jobs that are being lost due to increased chicken imports. Poultry imports into SA climbed from at least 8% of total consumption in 2003 to more than 20% between 2010 and 2013.

From 2003 to 2010 imports rose by 11% and local production by 7% each year. The crisis has gone from bad to worse with Rainbow Chickens, the country’s second-largest chicken producer, implementing a new business model at its plant in Hammarsdale that will see the KwaZulu-Natal facility reduce the twoshift system to a single one, resulting in the loss of 1 350 workers out of a staff complement of about 2 700.

Calling for urgency on the part of the government in dealing with the matter, the chairperson of the select committee on trade and international relations, Eddie Makue, said: “Many poor households consume chicken as a staple food and any threat to the production of chicken meat poses a serious threat to the welfare of indigent South Africans. “When jobs are threatened, it is imperative for the government to intervene using innovative protective measures, mindful of our international obligations,” Makue said.

The committee was briefed by the DTI last week on challenges in the industry due to the rate of imports of deboned chicken from Brazil and certain EU member countries. On the day the DTI briefed Parliament, workers, former workers and company managers from the poultry sector marched on the EU headquarters in Pretoria, furious over cheap imports and mounting job losses. SA Poultry Association CEO Kevin Lovell who marched to the EU offices with unions and other role players in the sector said: “We want the EU to stop dumping chickens on our shores.” The group told EU officials that it “must stop chicken dumping.

Stop killing South African businesses and jobs. In a country with one of the highest unemployment rates in the world and where many who lose jobs remain unemployed, you are adding to the misery.”

-Samuel Mungadze|samuelm@thenewage.co.za