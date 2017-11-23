‘Put gender-based violence in the spotlight everyday’

Women and children advocacy groups have urged the city of Johannesburg to “put gender-based violence in the spotlight” every day, throughout the year.

Speaking at the city’s 16 Days of Activism Symposium, organised by the social cluster in Florida Park Wednesday, Zandspruit community leader Noxolo Pefile said women get abused every day in their communities.

“We have a crisis on our hands. The time for talking is over. We must implement policies that protect women and children,” Pefile said.

The event was attended by at least 150 delegates, including community leaders, policy makers, academics, activists, NGOs, the private sector and government.

Councilor Nazley Sharif, the Chairperson of the Section 79 Committee responsible for Gender, Youth and People living with Disabilities, said it was important for the city and society as a whole to challenge patriarchy and create safe spaces where particularly young women could raise their issues without fear.

“The plight of women must be taken to every boardroom, national office and political space. We must continue to tell girl children that they can become anything they want to become. We must tell them they can be mayor of Johannesburg and the speaker of council. We must continue to speak positive messages to them,” Sharif said.

Sharif challenged successful and older women to mentor younger women.

“Women who have broken the invisible glass ceiling should take young women by the hand and mentor them. It is important for young women and girls to see themselves in other women who are successful in all spaces of leadership.”

-TNA Reporter