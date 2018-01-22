Qedani Mahlangu says Life Esidimeni deaths were ‘regrettable’ and ‘painful’

Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu began her much anticipated testimony at the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings in Parktown, Johannesburg on Monday morning by reading from a prepared statement amid a hostile atmosphere as families heckled her, demanding that she tell the truth.

Families of the victims stood up as Mahlangu walked into the packed venue, singing “senzeni na” (what have we done).

The atmosphere was electrifying and highly emotional as families who lost their loved ones, activists and Gauteng health department officials filled the venue.

Mahlangu’s lawyer, advocate Lesego Mmusi, began by telling Justice Dikgang Moseneke, who is chairing the arbitration hearings, that they were only instructed to represent Mahlangu on Friday.

Mahlangu’s voice broke as she read her statement, saying it was never their intention to cause the tragedy.

She described the tragedy as “regrettable” and “painful,” adding that while she knew she could not bring those who died back, she was sincerely sorry.

The former MEC was also asked to explain why she did not appear before the tribunal in November and December, as requested.

Mahlangu said she had no intention to “run away” and that she had informed the ANC leadership that she was going to study abroad.

She said she did not know that there would be a tribunal.

Mahlangu said she was not aware of issues regarding the Mental Health Marathon Project, except for a few “teething problems”.

Like former head of mental healthcare services Makgabo Manamela and former Head of Department Barney Selebano, Mahlangu said she relied on her staff, as she had no reason not to trust them.

She said her officials were highly qualified, professional and had been in the system for a long time, therefore, she trusted them.

Mahlangu told Justice Moseneke that she became aware for the first time that 36 patients had died a day before she informed the legislature in her reply to DA shadow health MEC Jack Bloom.

She said she further started hearing about the problems when she was informed that patients were discharged from Life Esidimeni without medical files, and later through the media.

Her testimony continues.

