Qedani Mahlangu suspended from UK school

Former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu has allegedly been suspended by the global banking school in U.K. over her Esidimeni deaths allegations.

“Ms Mahlangu is studying at Global Banking School, not at the University of Bedfordshire, which, however, is the awarding body.

Nevertheless, given the severity of the allegations, Ms Mahlangu has been suspended from her studies at the Global Banking School on a without prejudice basis in the light of information relating to a tribunal in South Africa,” reportedly reads a letter by Mahlangu’s attorney.

The former Gauteng Health MEC is still expected to make her appearance in the Life Esidimeni Arbitration Hearings to account for her role in the saga.

Justice Dikgang Moseneke vowed that the Hearings will not end until Mahlangu and Dr Barney Selebano and Dr Makgabo Manamela appear before him.

“These proceedings will not stop or end until those three have appeared before the proceedings. Well not unless I die or something,” he said.

Mahlangu was earlier reported to be studying for an MBA at the University of Bedfordshire in London.

-TNA Reporter