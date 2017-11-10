Qedani Mahlangu to testify at Life Esidimeni arbitration

Former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu has on Friday dispelled the notion that she ran away from the Life Esidimeni arbitration.

Mahlangu said media reports suggesting that she refused to corporate with the commission are false and without basis in fact.

“First, it is completely false that I refused, ran away or disappeared from the Esidimeni arbitration. From the beginning, in line with my conscience, I have made it clear to all authorities involved that I’m available to appear before the arbitration. As such, I need no subpoena.”

The former MEC clarified her sudden study trip, saying that she had long applied to go study.

“Secondly, anyone who knows how universities work, know that planning and applying for study happens long before one can travel to the institution concerned and therefore the suggestion that I used my studies to escape accountability is also false.

“Thirdly, it is clear that these inaccurate reports seek to suggest that I’m not committed to principles of accountability, transparency, and openness.”

As such, Mahlangu said the reports are written in such a way that as a supposed ‘fugitive’ of sorts, she must be subjected to an arbitration of public opinion, ahead of the formal arbitration process, which she says nobody else has been subjected to the kind of treatment.

“Fourthly, I wish to reserve my rights to comment on the falsehoods around my studies except to say, these reports say a lot about our quality of journalism in our country than Qedani.”

She advised journalists to report accurately and in a manner that shows respect.

“I hope journalists and media houses report in such a manner that shows respect and sensitivity to the arbitration process so that the dignity of the families and the victims is upheld at all times.”

Meanwhile, earlier during the arbitration, Mahlangu’s lawyer revealed that his client is willing to appear before the arbitration to give her testimony from 22 to 26 January.

During Mahlangu’s tenure as Gauteng health MEC, 36 patients who were moved from Life Esidimeni to various NGOs died due to starvation and unequipped facilities they were sent to.

Meanwhile, Health Ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba has confirmed that the death toll has risen to 143.

-TNA Reporter