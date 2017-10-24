Qedani Mahlangu will appear before LifeEsidimeni Hearings

Former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu will appear the ongoing Life Esidimeni Arbitration Hearings to account for her role in the saga.

This comes as Justice Dikgang Moseneke on Tuesday vowed that the Hearings will not end until Mahlangu and Dr Barney Selebano and Dr Makgabo Manamela appear before him.

Moseneke was speaking during the hearings currently underway in Johannesburg.

This comes after Section27 advocate Adila Hassim took issue with the fact that the hearings are into week three however the state had not yet subpoenaed Mahlangu.

Justice Moseneke said: “These proceedings will not stop or end until those three have appeared before the proceedings. Well not unless I die or something,” he said.

Advocate for the state Tebogo Hutamo protested saying that it was not only the responsibility of the state to ensure that Mahlangu and others appear before the hearings.

Hutamo indicated that Mahlangu was currently busy with exams but they would look at dates when she can testify.

She is currently studying in London.

The call for Mahlangu and other officials to be subpoenaed comes after families complained that despite the hearings sitting for the third week, they were yet to receive answers as to what happened to their loved ones.

They have consistently called for Mahlangu to account for the tragedy in which at least 141 mentally ill patients died under her watch.

