Queen of Katwe provides inspiration against all odds

“With ordinary talent and extraordinary perseverance all things are attainable,” English member of Parliament, brewer, abolitionist and social reformer, Thomas Fowell Buxton once said.

The words above best describe Phiona Mutesi, a girl from the slums of Katwe in Uganda, who is the subject of this biography by former Sports Illustrated senior writer Tim Crothers.

Mutesi’s remarkable triumph from poverty to the world chess championship moves and inspires as a marker of extraordinary faith.

It does well to give hope to even the most hopeless that one’s hardships are never big enough to eclipse your aspirations.

The book simply fills you up with aspirations that it is possible for a black child to dream big and go on to rule the world. Like a seasoned writer, Crothers neatly illustrates where everything began for the teenager’s mother and grandmother, which makes it simple for the reader to understand how Mutesi and her family ended up living in the largest of eight slums in Kampala, Uganda.

Crothers packages the book neatly into segments: Opening, Middlegame and Endgame, which speaks exactly to the stages of a typical chess game.

Opening

The opening has six chapters in which the author gives a brief history of the land of Uganda. In this segment readers are also introduced not only to Harriet but this is also the part where Robert Katende is introduced from his childhood days as a soccer star and using sports to get an education.

The story of Robert Katande is one that introduces chess to readers as it all starts when Katande uses chess as an alternative to soccer during the time he was training young soccer players in Katwe.

It soon becomes clear that not every kid can grow up to be a talented soccer player.

Middlegame

As the book continues it reaches middle-game which has three chapters, this is where the reader gets to know about Phiona and her character and the scenarios that shaped her into becoming a chess champion.

The defining moment is when Robert Katende tells Phiona she is going to Sudan. “When Katende informed Phiona that her 2009 national junior tournament victory had qualified her to go to Sudan for Africa’s inaugural International Children’s Chess Tournament later that summer, she didn’t take him seriously,” an extract reads.

“I remember the day Coach Robert told me that I was going, I thought, ‘Who am I to be able to board a plane?’,” Phiona said.

The downside is that as much as the chapters simply narrate this young woman’s tale, it seems like the author tries too much make everyone in the book a hero of some sort, which takes away from Phiona’s trials and tribulations as well as her victory as the eventual triumphant chess champion.

Endgame

Queen of Katwe ends in triumph with the final chapter being the endgame which includes the hurdles that Phiona jumped to become a grandmaster in the game of chess.

This is the part of the book now gives a clear view of Phiona, who she is and what she aims to be in the future.

Regomoditswe Mputle|regom@thenewage.co.za