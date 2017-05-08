Quest for a transformed education

As we reflect, engage and act on the ideal of free higher education for the poor in South Africa, a recurring theme of the student protests of 2015 and last year was the recollection of the philosophy of Black Consciousness.

Students across the political spectrum began to appeal to Black Consciousness as they responded to the Fanonian call to discern for their generation what the struggles and revolution of their generation were.

Together, side by side, even though this unity would later be threatened by those who wished to maintain the status quo, Sasco, Pasma, Azasco, Effsc and even members of Daso engaged the struggle of the black child.

Fallism located itself within the theoretical understanding of the unique struggle of the black child. It advanced the notion, supported by statistics released later by the statistician general, that black children, Africans and coloureds in particular, were not benefiting from the education system.

In his presentation to the parliamentary portfolio committee on Higher Education and later to the Heher Commission of Inquiry, the statistician-general, Dr Pali Lehohla, said that the first generation of young people born post 1994 had not been able to achieve their full potential because of poor educational outcomes and the subsequent high rate of unemployment.

At least 52% of the drivers of poverty indicator was attributed to unemployment while among young people, the major contributor to their poverty situation, at 35%, was the lack of education attainment.

Therefore, while poverty was fuelled by unemployment, lack of education drove unemployment, especially among young people. Within the first two decades of democracy, skilled workers across age groups in all race groups improved except for young African skilled workers.

This despite the 108% increase in the number of skilled labour in our country between 1994 and 2014. Though this 108% only contributed to a 4% increase in the overall labour force of skill labour, as opposed to semi-skilled and low-skilled labour, whites and Indian South Africans continued to benefit from these improvements whereas coloureds and Africans lagged behind in terms of the pace of skills development.

African skilled workers increased by 3% in the period 1994 to 2014 while whites increased in skilled labour by nearly 20% in the same period.

In other words, whites are being skilled at a rate of six times more than Africans.

Indian South Africans, for the same period, increased their skilled labour by 26% while coloureds increased their skilled labour by at least 11%.

These statistics make sense when Africans and coloureds remained the lowest race groups in completing Grade 12.

Africans and coloureds are doing worse today than they did in the ’90s in completing a bachelors’ degree. The statistics are further reflected in the unemployment statistics by race in South Africa.

While Africans increased their participation in the labour force by 95% from 1994 to 2014, in 2014, the unemployment rate among Africans, in the economically active category, was 40% while 8% for whites.

For coloureds the figure is at 28% while Indians are at 18%. This is the legacy of apartheid colonialism. Helen Zille’s defence of apartheid colonialism must therefore be seen as a direct response to the call for decolonisation by the Fallists movement.

It may come as a surprise to Zille, as surprised as white people are when they meet blacks who do not suffer from Stockholm Syndrome, that when blacks celebrate Freedom Day in South Africa then it is precisely that: freedom from colonialism.

As a result and given this economic scenario, Fallists are therefore correct to locate the current challenges within the framework of Black Consciousness and have posed the important question of what this scenario means, existentially, for the black student and Africans and coloureds in particular, in the current epoch of our country’s history.

We celebrate 23 years of “freedom”, blacks in general and Africans in particular must question the nature of the compromise made in 1994.

Questions must be asked about why this compromise was made.

Questions such as: did Afrikaner businessmen who entered into talks with the ANC in Dakar, London and Geneva, really believe in the fundamental human rights of black people, which would have included economic liberation, or did they simply ensure an evolution of the apartheid project in order to make it more viable? Do our white compatriots really believe in our rights, as black people, to dignity of life, decent work and socio-economic freedom?

Do whites believe in the necessity of redress, in order to achieve better lives for black people, and to ensure a restructuring of the economy so as not to perpetuate the legacy of colonialism and apartheid?

Do whites today understand, as the generation of white leaders in 1994 did, that their future and the future of their children in South Africa are fundamentally intertwined with the future of the black child in this country and that unless black children have the prospects of a better future, the security of white children will always be threatened?

More than an end to the Mandela era, members of the Congress movement and who aspire to a society based on the Freedom Charter must acknowledge that the nonracialism that we have espoused in the past 23 years has not delivered the fruits of freedom that we envisioned.

It is for these reasons illustrated in these statistics mentioned earlier, rather than isolated incidents of racism perpetuated by White people, that non-racialism has failed in the past 23 years.

If anything, the non-racialism that we have espoused and ensued in the past 23 years has perpetuated whiteness, white supremacy and therefore white privilege in our country.

As a result, this non-racialism and the policies and practices which underpin them remain the greatest threat to our democracy.

One of the aspects of the Fallist movement has certainly been the negative view on our constitutional democracy and the very Constitution itself.

The covenant that is meant to bind and unite us as a nation is questioned and dismissed because it does not resonate in the lives of the people it is meant to serve.

While any constitution is always an ideal, that to which people strive, the fact that there has been such wide dismissal of the Constitution is precisely because it was a compromise by the elites. It is those elites today which defend it.

Property rights in the Constitution are emphasised more than redress.

Independence of financial institutions are emphasised more than socio-economic rights.

Freedom of expression and information is more important, it would seem, than dignity. Radical economic transformation has been dismissed by many as pure rhetoric.

Yet it is only through radical economic transformation, the rejection of the status quo as students across the country rejected the status quo, that the humanity of black people in our country will once again be recognised.

Only then will freedom, democracy, non-racialism and our Constitution secure a safe future.

Wesley Seale

Wesley Seale teaches politics and international studies at Rhodes University