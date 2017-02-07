Quirky Valentines Day DIY gifts

Pre-planned dates

Prepare 12 envelopes with plans for 12 dates spread over a span of 12 months. Each date can be about things you both always wanted to do together – from bungee jumping to a relaxing couple SPA or a shower together…put your adventurous streak to work!

Make him/her go bananas!

It’s simple and it’s cute! Sometimes simple things can lead to everlasting memories.

‘Personalised’ message

Isn’t this cute? You can create as many messages with these clips. Get creative and paint these clips in different colours or sparkles.

Play the love game

Create your own love book with a deck of playing cards.

A bouquet of hearts

Ditch those usual red roses and resort to the bouquet of hearts. It is simple, easy, looks absolutely adorable and do not wilt away.

