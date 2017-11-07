R11bn for Montrose mega city project

THE Gauteng government is preparing to pump billions of rands into the Montrose mega city project in Rand West municipality in Randfontein.

Speaking at the launch, cooperative governance and traditional affairs and human settlements MEC Paul Mashatile said: “We are supporting Premier David Makhura’s vision of doing away with spatial planning and small-scale developments into mega city projects.

These projects will yield not less than 10000 units upon completion.”

Mashatile, who was accompanied by Makhura, said when the government was building houses, it also took cognisance of the fact that people must be able to work in and around the place where they stay. He said the project should create job opportunities for the locals.

“The people of Montrose will be staying in their own new city with all government amenities. People should not travel to Randfontein to get government services. This project will include social housing, bonded houses, RDP walk-ups and military veterans’ houses,” Mashatile said.

Makhura said this was proof that the people of Randfontein and surrounding areas were not forgotten.

He said that Rand West municipality would have five mega projects out of the planned 31. The next projects to be launched are the Western Mega and Dan Ntlhome projects with a yield of 15000-20000 units each upon completion.

“The Gauteng government will spend R11bn on developing the Montrose mega project. Our people should not wait forever for their houses. This development will include schools, clinics, churches, commercial developments and urban agriculture,” Makhura said.

He said the government intended to revitalise the Rand West municipality’s economy which suffered a lot when mines and businesses closed down.

He said the material to build the Montrose project should come from business people within the area.

“We are using a multifaceted approach as the government. Our developments should include education, health and police stations. We will revitalise the railway line to ensure that people can move faster,” Makhura said.

He said that since 1996, the Gauteng government had built 1.2 million houses but there was still a backlog of 600000.

He urged the community of Montrose and surrounding areas not to sell their houses after benefiting from the project.

NTOMBI NKOSI

ntombin@thenewage.co.za