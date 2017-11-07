R1bn to empower township SMEs

A WHOPPING R1bn has been allocated to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as the government makes a push to empower small businesses, especially those in the townships.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa announced this in the National Council of Provinces meeting last week. The new SME fund is allocated for the 2019-20 period. The National Informal Business Upliftment Strategy is also available to help township enterprises upgrade their business activities.

Ramaphosa said that in the past financial year, the IDC approved R2.3bn funding to youth-empowered businesses, which are those with more than 25% youth equity ownership. Last year, the Small Enterprise Finance Agency (Sefa) reported that it approved funding of R222m to more than 10000 youth-owned businesses, showing that the focus is on helping to empower youth-owned businesses.

However, many township entrepreneurs were and are still excluded and restricted from opportunities in the major commercial centres of the country, having being relegated to being small business players in the townships and in the rural areas.

Sandeep Mahajan, World Bank Group lead economist and editor of the study, said: “What is missing from townships such as Diepsloot, as in other large urban townships, is a viable middle ground: a dynamic middle-income economic structure on a large scale that hosts a range of robust businesses, both labour intensive and small enterprises, that are suited to absorbing the limited skill levels available among the townships’ unemployed masses.”

Through the Competition Commission’s market inquiry into the grocery retail sector, the government is looking specifically at the competition spaza shops face from larger malls and the factors that may limit growth of the township grocery retail market.

Spaza shops are estimated to be worth more than R7bn, having historically played a role of a micro convenient grocery store providing basic necessities to township residents within walking distance.

Landiwe Mahlangu from Nedlac, in an interview with The New Age, said that the issue is that the townships don’t own the entire value chain. “The economy of the townships needs to become more diversified. It must not be dependent on one commodity,” Mahlangu said. “We must begin to create industries that have key suppliers also based in the township.

“The township economy will continue to have minimal impact on SA’s economy. We must expand it beyond retail to agro-processing, banking, housing services to enable the economy.” Premier David Makhura said three years ago that the Gauteng government would invest more than R1bn to build and improve infrastructure for township economies for the following five years.

It is yet to be determined whether that injection was successful as township economies are still not making a dent in growing the economy.

