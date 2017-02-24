R50m towards rail damage

Metrorail spends more than R50m a year on repairs and maintenance caused by vandalism.

“Up to 47 incidents of vandalism are reported a month and up to five minor incidents daily,” Western Cape Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said. Scott said one must distinguish between arson, which amounts to hundreds of millions of rands and cable theft as well as vandalism, which accounts for hundreds of thousands of rands spent on repairs.

Furthermore, the cost of damage depends on many variables, ranging from the severity of damage to the original state of the asset. “It depends on variables like length, its condition, content like copper or other non-ferrous material and type like multi-core or single,” Scott said. She said the damage to the trains continuously inconveniences commuters leading to late arrival at workplaces and at schools.

Businesses also loses in terms of productivity. At least 10% of train delays and cancellations in the province are attributable to cable theft, with some 200 incidents recorded every year. “The replacement costs amount to millions a year but the cost of lost productivity, customer confidence and reputational damage is virtually incalculable,” Scott said.

In a bid to curb the increase of vandalism of the railway services trains, Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has responded with a plan to accelerate refurbishment programmes to return damaged sets to the system as well as to modernise the entire railway industry. Scott said Prasa’s multibillion-rand modernisation programme is the biggest infrastructural project in rail history.

“It’s roll-out is already visible in the Western Cape with new stations like Philippi and the construction of the new nerve centre in Bellville,” Scott said. Gauteng will be getting a slice of the cake, with the testing of new trains which are well under way with the first commercial modern service due to start this month.

Prasa also works closely with the city’s Copper Heads Unit and this collaboration yielded positive results last year in curbing vandalism. “We hosted some members of the unit at our depot to familiarise themselves with critical rail components that are habitually targeted by copper thieves.

“This meant that members of the task team could immediately identify that the items belonged to Metrorail,” Scott said.Scott said the collaboration is twopronged with focus on both cable thieves to be prosecuted in terms of Criminal Matters Amendment Act and unscrupulous scrap dealers failing to comply with the Second-Hand Goods Act. Metrorail is also replacing all light current copper cabling with fibre optics.

The company has condemned copper theft which has a devastating impact on the rail service and thousands of commuters.

