R8m illicit goods seized

Mpumalanga police seized about R8m worth of illicit goods while patrolling the Lebombo border post during the festive season.

Police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said the goods, which included cars, clothes and other valuables were illegally transported from Mozambique to South Africa.

“In one of the incidents police spotted a suspicious truck entering the country via the Lebombo border.

“When they tried to stop it, the driver sped off but he later stopped and ran into the bushes. The truck was carrying a load of clothes, shoes and other related items,” Hlathi said.

He said a number of people were arrested for different crimes at the border post separating South Africa, Mozambique and Swaziland during the festive season.

A total of 1569 suspects were also arrested in Mpumalanga.

Police said the suspects were arrested during the Back to Basics and Thunderstorm operations.

“A number of illicit goods were also confiscated. The role players included government departments and agencies within the security cluster and the intelligence community,” Hlathi said.

He said the figures included wanted suspects as well as those arrested for various transgressions such as for murder, rape, assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, robbery, possession of stolen property, burglary, possession of narcotic drugs, liquor-related crimes, driving under the influence of alcohol and illegal firearms and ammunition.

Hlathi said the police also recovered eight stolen or hijacked vehicles allegedly involved in the commission of crimes, three firearms, 275 litres of liquor, 5.58kg of dagga and 53 dagga plants.

They further issued a total of 1461 fines for violations of the Road Traffic Act and Liquor Act.

The provincial commissioner, Lt-Gen Mondli Zuma and his management commended the police for a job well done.

