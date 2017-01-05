Rabada get his Rhythm back

Proteas player Kagiso Rabada says that bowling more has given him better rhythm after admitting he was struggled in the opening match at Port Elizabeth against Sri Lanka in the Sunfoil Test Series.

The fast bowler feels that the team has got what it takes to take the six remaining Sri Lankan wickets to gain a well deserved victory in second Sunfoil Test match at PPC Newlands in Cape Town.

Rabada took two of four wickets as the visitors chase a record setting 507, they are currently looking at 377 runs.

Sri Lanka’s Dinesh Chandimal 28* and captain, Angelo Mathews 29* braving out an attacking period before stumps on Day Three.

“As soon as you get past the new ball you can cash in with the runs, our batters showed that. It’s a wicket where you are not quite in, some will bounce, one will nip, one ball has the potential to misbehave and have the batsmen in trouble,” said Rabada

“ You can’t get too complacent here, there is some bounce and pace, that is what we are going to use as the ball gets older. We are going to plan our tactics and get here tomorrow and execute them.” said Rabada

He said that when given time off he thought its important to rest as: “When you need to bowl that is when you must bowl to get yourself at the highest level that you can be. There is no room for you to rest if you are not bowling well” said the Proteas bowler.