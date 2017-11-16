Rachel Kalidass resigns as SABC board member

Newly appointed SABC board member Rachel Kalidass has resigned from the SABC board over concerned surrounding the group CEO position on Thursday.

Kalidass says that she raised concerns regarding the suitability of candidates being considered for GCEO and COO positions.

“Despite the GCEO candidate having allegations of fraud and corruption levelled against him during his previous employment, as well as a conflict of interest with a significant SABC content service provider, the majority of board members were in favour of having him appointed as the SABC GCEO.

“I, therefore, request that I be released from my fiduciary duties as a board member with immediate effect and that the three months required in the act be waived.”

Meanwhile, the DA on Thursday said that it was reliably informed by several whistle-blowers that the SABC board’s preferred to choose Alan Mukoki as Group CEO, a candidate whom according to the DA is unsuitable for the position.

“Given this fundamental difference of opinion between me and many of the Board members, I feel that it would be best to resign with immediate effect, as opposed to being side-lined and victimised, which I feel is now occurring,” Kalidass said.

-TNA Reporter