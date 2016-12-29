Racist rants on social media

A number of South Africans are uttering racial comments on social media, despite plans by the government to criminalise racist taunts.

The Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Bill in October was created with the intention of prosecuting hate crimes and speech.

The government reacted following a spike in racial comments on social media.

This however has not stopped some South Africans. Twitter user Steve Carsten @stephenfcarsten has made a number of tweets shaming black people.

On December 23 he tweeted “Afikaans trending and blacks are upset. Those bastards are always upset.”

Earlier, on December 16, he took a swipe at the public broadcaster and tweeted “#DearSABC Your channels are too black … nothing for me too watch. Will not be paying licence…will braai instead.”

Early this week a CEO of CCTV and communications company Hattech resigned after his Facebook comments sparked outrage.

Pieter Hattingh posted “Voken K#&fers!!!” reacting to news about a farm attack.

He has since apologised but the company said: “An internal HR investigation is ongoing, but effective immediately, Pieter Hattingh has resigned as CEO of Hattech and will no longer be affiliated with the company.

“Although his comment was made in a state of emotional anger, it does not, and never will, excuse the blatant racism that we all strive to eliminate in a country we all love and cherish for it’s equality and freedoms it gives to us.”

Just two weeks back a waiter at Bangalow, a restaurant in Cape Town, was suspended after he wrote “2 Blacks” in a bill for two people who had ordered a meal.

Premier Helen Zille also came under fire last week after she tweeted “Why is it ok to racially classify ppl for jobs but not to identify ppl at a table by their race”.

Zille’s tweet has since been deleted.

The South African Human Rights Commission revealed earlier this year that it had dealt with and finalised 505 complaints on racism in 2015-2016, an 82% increase from the previous year.

Batandwa Malingo