Radebe creates SA and Russia partnerships

THE government’s industrialisation policy can be realised if bilateral relations between South Africa and Russia put beneficiation programmes at the forefront, the Minister in the Presidency, Jeff Radebe, said. “There must be an increased focus on industrialisation, mining and beneficiation, agriculture and agro-processing, energy, small, medium as well as micro enterprises, attracting investments, growing the oceans’ economy and tourism.

This must be linked to our programme of developing black industrialists,” the minister said on Tuesday. He was speaking at a business roundtable discussion with a Russian Federation delegation in Tshwane. The minister was accompanied by Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane.

The discussion focused on strengthening bilateral relations between South Africa and Russia in the areas of mining, agriculture, energy, machinery, diamonds and mineral fertilisers production. Russia 90-day mutual visa waiver agreement Radebe called on the business sector to seize opportunities of trade and investment created by the 90-day visa waiver agreement between Russia and South Africa for ordinary passport holders.

“This agreement was meant to give greater impetus and leverage to increased business-tobusiness as well as people-to-people contact. It envisaged as an outcome increased and exponentially better prospects for two-way economic trade and growth between our countries,” Radebe said.

South Africa’s Pamodzi Group CEO Ndaba Ntsele said the visa waiver between South Africa and Russia presents a gold mine for South African businesses as it eliminates red tape for potential investors. Trade between South Africa and Russia Total trade between South Africa and Russia increased from R5bn in 2012 to almost R8bn last year.

Major South African exports include fruit and nuts, manganese ores, beverages, spirits and vinegar, wine, electrical machinery and equipment. More than 40 bilateral agreements in various areas of cooperation, including in science and technology, defence, mining and mineral resources, energy, agriculture and justice have been signed between the two States.

