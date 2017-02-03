RAF experiencing payment problems

The Road Accident Fund (RAF) has told its claimants, service providers and caregivers on Friday that they cannot be paid.

CEO Dr Eugene Watson said payments have ground to a halt due to the RAF’s bank account being attached to the Sheriff of the court.

He said that this has resulted in a few legal firms whose actions have disrupted an established cash management plan which have inconsiderately prioritised them over those who have patiently been awaiting payment.

“A balance of R8‚2 billion worth of payments to 5‚200 creditors remains queued for payment over and above all that is paid,” Watson said. He added that this means assets are sometimes compromised due to this.

According to the RAF CEO, the fund can only pay out what it can and the cash management plan put in place two years ago including a 50c increase, isn’t halting the persistent problem.

He apologised for any inconvenience caused and said that every effort is being made to resolve the matter speedily in order for the RAF to resume payments.

Claimants that are affected by pay out restrictions include 30-year-old Shadreck Sekotlong who has a movement disorder (cerebral palsy) due to an accident where her mother was hit by a car in the streets of Johannesburg, before he was born.

“I was doing part time at a Hyperama in Constantiakloof. That was where a white woman bumped me on the pavement,” Dikeledi Sekotlong Shadrack’s mother told ANN7. “Every month I have to go to Bara (Baragwanath Hospital), at times I was sleeping there for three days a week because he had fits at least now he his better,” she said.

RAF in reply said that records show that the mother had been paid in 1988, asking for a few months to retrieve the file via their external archive system. Given today’s news it seems Dikeledi may have to wait a little longer.

