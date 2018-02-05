Rally ‘to speak hope over fear’

THE ANC in the Western Cape will hold a renewal rally on Cape Town’s historic Grand Parade on Sunday “to speak hope over fear”, says the party’s provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs.

The rally forms part of the Nelson Mandela centenary celebrations and the province’s ANC 106th birthday celebrations. ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa last month said the party had declared 2018 Nelson Mandela Year. This weekend he will officially launch Madiba’s birthday celebrations.

“The new national executive committee has signalled a new era of a vibrant, strong, principled and united ANC as the best and most potent tool to advance the broad interest of the national democratic revolution,” Jacobs said.

Madiba had called unity the bedrock on which the ANC was founded, Jacobs said. “The rally will show our intentions for the province as a whole.”

-DENNIS CRUYWAGEN