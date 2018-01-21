Ramagalela is important to City – Molekwa

THE frustration of being spoken highly of in all corners in the country while the team are still in the bottom half of the log is frustrating Polokwane City coach Bernard Molekwa.

Even so, the Rise and Shine coach is still proud of the contributions by senior players in the team, especially Rodney Ramagalela.

While players like Thabiso Semenya, Jabulani Maluleke, Edgar Manaka and Thapelo Tshilo have been key for City this season as they claimed six points from Mamelodi Sundowns and two from Orlando Pirates in two draws, it is Ramagalela’s goals that were mostly the difference.

Both winners were scored by the man known as Rama G, while the former Black Leopards, Sundowns and Golden Arrows hit-man made meaningful contributions against Pirates.

The 29-year-old striker is the leading scorer in the league with nine points and if he continues to fire when Rise and Shine take on SuperSport United tomorrow, he could find himself as the first player to hit double digits this season.

“I do not like to single out players because it would be unfair, but for me, the glue that keeps us together as a team is our experienced players. You see there is calm when Thabiso and Jabu are around. They are always going beyond what we expect and that is great for the youngsters playing close to them,” Molekwa said.

“There is also Rodney, who for me is playing some of the best football we have seen from him. Not only is he scoring important goals for us, he helps the team with his overall play.

“Of course we want more from everyone because it is not okay to have everyone talking about how we have done against big teams when there is no consistency when we play small teams. That has to improve,” the coach said.

The statement from Molekwa comes from the fact that City are 12th on the log with 19 points from 17 matches. They will face Supersport United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium tomorrow at 730pm.

-MMASEKEPE MATSEBANE|mmasekepem@thenewage.co.za