Ramaphosa ‘aligned’ Saul wins N. Cape ANC chair

Former Northern Cape secretary Zamani Saul has been elected provincial ANC chairperson on Friday evening.

Saul was uncontested on the chairmanship position after his contender, Sylvia Lucas declined nomination.

The delegates also nominated Bentley Vaas as Saul’s deputy chair, Deshni Ngangxa as provincial secretary, Maruping Lekwane as deputy, while Fufe Makatong as provincial treasurer.

All candidates who were on Premier Lucas slate declined nomination from the floor.

Saul’s win is seen as a positive move in ANC’s deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa campaign for the party’s presidency in December.

Earlier, in the day Ramaphosa encouraged delegates to elect leaders whom were going to unite the organisation. He urged delegates to work together and make sure that the organisation achieved its promises to the people.

“It’s only when ANC engine works that we will be able to achieve objectives of the national democratic revolution. We will only be truly united when we put interests of our people first,” Ramaphosa said.

Meanwhile, Free State conference has been moved to August to allow some of the regions and leagues to hold its elective conferences.

However it is believed that the reason the conference is moved was because of the internal in fights, regarding who to back building up to national conference.

-Sipho Jack