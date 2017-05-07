Ramaphosa apologises for Marikana ‘language’

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has apologised for the manner in which the Marikana massacre unfolded, saying he was sorry for the type of language he used at the time, News24 reported on Sunday. Speaking at Rhodes University, Ramaphosa told students that he had intervened in the Lonmin mine strike in Marikana to prevent further deaths, the report said. On the eve of the Marikana shooting, Ramaphosa said in an email discussion between Lonmin management and government officials that events around the strike “are plainly dastardly criminal acts and must be characterised as such”.

Ramaphosa was exonerated by the Farlam Commission of Inquiry into Marikana of any involvement in the deaths but the EFF has laid charges against the Deputy President.

Ramaphosa was responding in a question and answer session with students where one student asked him to address the Marikana massacre. “You say you want to appeal to my conscience,” Ramaphosa said. “My conscience is that I participated in trying to stop further deaths from happening.” “I have apologised and I do apologise that I did not use appropriate language but I never had the intention to have 34 other mine workers killed.”‘ He told attendees that having worked for nine years for mine workers, he would not be responsible for their deaths.

ANN7 reporter