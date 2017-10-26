Ramaphosa denies shares in Shanduka Trust

DEPUTY President Cyril Ramaphosa has refuted claims by Business Day newspaper, which claimed he had shares in the Shanduka Trust. In an article titled Cyril Ramaphosa in firing line in latest probe request, published on Tuesday, Business Day claimed that a complaint brought to the Competition Commission implicated the deputy president in Shanduka Trust. It later said the complaint listedShanduka Coal “in which Ramaphosa held an interest in trust”.

The deputy president has set the record straight, saying he disposed of his stake in the Shanduka Group in November 2014, including all of Shanduka’s mining assets and investments in other regulated sectors.

He said not only did he not have an interest in Shanduka coal or in any mining assets, in a trust or otherwise he was also not aware of any entity known as Shanduka Trust. Despite Ramaphosa noting inaccuracies in the report, he reaffirmed his view that any credible allegations of uncompetitive behaviour should be thoroughly investigated.

Ramaphosa is on a campaign to be the ANC’s president, come December. In the past few months allegations and controversies about him have dominated the media. He has been endorsed by the SACP, Cosatu, ANC Gauteng, the ANC in the Eastern Cape and a part of the ANC in the Northern Cape.

– Sifiso Mahlangu