Ramaphosa not welcome at Marikana 5th anniversary: widows

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) today have announced that the widow’s of the slain Marikana miners say Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is not welcome to attend the upcoming fifth Marikana Massacre commemoration.

This was announced today by Amcu President, Joseph Mathunjwa during a press conference in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

According to Mathunjwa, the union recently held a meeting with the widows where they voiced their disapproval of Ramaphosa’s attendance.

Mathunjwa added that despite various media reports “We are not aware of the Deputy President being part of the commemoration after 5 years,” he said.

Next weeks commemoration would mark Ramaphosa’s first visit following the 2012 strike which left 34 mine workers killed.

The Deputy President was at the time of the strike, a non-executive director at Lonmin which was at the centre of the dispute with workers.

He was accused by widows of the slain miners of using his political clout to order the police killings which took place.

However, the Farlam Commission of Inquiry into Marikana, established to probe the incident, in 2015 cleared Ramaphosa of any culpability.

Earlier this year Ramaphosa issued an apology regarding the type of language he used at the time of the Marikana massacre.

Speaking at Rhodes University, Ramaphosa told students that he had intervened in the Lonmin mine strike in Marikana to prevent further death.

He has also expressed his willingness to speak to the windows of the mine workers after ANC veteran Winnie Madikizela-Mandela had advised him to go to Marikana.

