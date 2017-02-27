Ramaphosa to face questions in Parliament

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will have to reveal in the National Assembly tomorrow whether he was informed of the “extra stringent measures” deployed for the opening of Parliament.

The question, put by DA leader Mmusi Maimane, is one of six oral enquiries that Ramaphosa will face in his first interrogation and answer session of the year in the National Assembly.

The questions, however, will also be followed up with more. Given the acrimony that was present in the chamber when President Jacob Zuma gave his State of the nation address on February 9, Ramaphosa is headed for a testing afternoon.

Maimane’s enquiry, the second of the day, reads: “Whether he as the leader of government business responsible for liaising between the executive and the National Assembly was informed by the relevant executive authority of its decision to deploy extra stringent security measures to the parliamentary precinct on Thursday, 9 February 2017?”

Ramaphosa will also have to answer a question from the IFP’s Mkhuleko Hlengwa whether he had declared a possible conflict of interest before he assumed responsibility to oversee the turnaround of South African Airways.

Ramaphosa will also have to respond to a question about the Life Esidimeni hospital patients who died in Gauteng and if their deaths would lead the government to introduce a constitutional amendment that would give it greater powers with regard to the employment and hiring of services at provincial level.

From the ANC side of the House, Ramaphosa will get some friendly questions. Having led the process to arrive at a national minimum wage, he will be confronted with the question as to whether he found sufficient consensus among the social partners on the proposed figure of R3500 per month.

The question, from Fazeka Loliwe, will probe flexibility and exemptions for certain sectors and if mechanisms will be in place to monitor and evaluate whether this policy choice made the desired impact in addressing poverty and inequality.

The deputy president will also have to respond about the cohesiveness of Team South Africa’s message and reception at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

DENNIS CRUYWAGEN

news@thenwage.co.za