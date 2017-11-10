Ramaphosa: We need to revitalise the TVET sector

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government will not create jobs if Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector remains under-resourced.

“The government needs to look at how education is doing and align what Basic and Higher Education is doing.”

He further said if the country needs to overcome the economic legacy of the past, there is a need to start producing our own.

“We have developed great capabilities in our automotive sector, we have built better BMWs and Mercedes Benz. We must support SMMEs and boost township economy.”

Ramaphosa was addressing delegates at the Human Resource Development Council meeting in Pretoria on Friday.

He acknowledged that they are challenges facing the TVETs, but asked the Human Resource Development Council to offer assistance in getting more skills.

-TNA Reporter