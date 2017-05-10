Ramaphosa’s ‘crocodile tears’

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) yesterday described deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa’s apology for his role in the Marikana massacre as “crocodile tears”.

Amcu national treasurer Jimmy Gama, charged that Ramaphosa’s apology lacked sincerity as it had everything to do with his campaign for the ANC presidency.

“We reject his apology. What motivated his turnaround after he failed to respond to questions during the Farlam Commission?” Gama asked.

“Is it because of his willingness to become ANC president and in turn become the president of the country?”

Gama’s comments follow the background of Ramaphosa’s imminent visit to the area where 34 striking Lonmin miners were shot dead by police.

While Ramaphosa was cleared by the Farlam Commission of any wrong doing, he nevertheless apologised for the “language” he used when talking to mine management and the police about the simmering tensions before the massacre. Gama questioned why Ramaphosa waited until the eve of the ANC’s December elective conference to issue an apology.

“This is inappropriate, many years have gone by. He had the opportunity then during the commission to go and submit his position on the issue,” he said.

“He failed to do that and now he feels like he should apologise for the emails he sent to Lonmin to give them instructions to act.

“He never bothered to contact the unions before his announcement, he never consulted the families before making the announcement.

“He can’t just publicly make an announcement before engaging the relevant parties.” Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Ronnie Mamoepa said the storm over Ramaphosa’s apology was unfair.

He said Ramaphosa’s email was meant to prevent further deaths.

“The intention was to prevent a deterioration into further violence. He said this was a matter for which he has apologised before and continues to apologise. The communication was meant to prevent further loss of life.,” Mamoepa said.

Mamoepa added that once Ramaphosa had completed his consultations with the relevant stakeholders, a date for his visit to Marikana would soon be announced.

Meanwhile, Marikana activist Napoleon Webster, speaking to The New Age from a prison public phone following his appearance in the Rustenburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, had this to say about Ramaphosa’s apology: “He is not welcome back in Marikana, he can go rot in hell.

How can Cyril still be roaming the streets and I have been deprived of bail?” National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) deputy president Joseph Montisetsi, said that while the Marikana killings were “controversial”, he preferred to sit out on the matter.

BONOLO SELEBANO

bonolos@thenewage.co.za