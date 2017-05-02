Ramosebudi accused of conspiracy to commit murder will get legal aid

Elvis Ramosebudi, accused of plotting to assassinate politicians and prominent South Africans is set to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court this morning.

He will apply for legal aid. He made his first appearance on Friday where state prosecutor King

Masemola told the court that Ramosebudi was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

He said the accused allegedly planned to kill the “Gupta beneficiaries”.

Masemola said they would oppose bail pending further investigations.

Ramosebudi told the court that he was unemployed and said he could not recall if he was ever admitted to a hospital for mental health reasons.

The state recommended that Ramosebudi be sent for a psychiatric evaluation as certain aspects of the crime he allegedly planned to commit were not “normal”.

Ramosebudi was arrested last week in Midrand while explaining to potential donors how the assassination of state capture beneficiaries was going to be carried out by the undercover coup plot snipers.

He had sent letters to companies seeking R140mto fund the operation. The Hawks said they started investigating more than six months ago.

Ramosebudi is the founder member of the Anti-State Capture Death Squad Alliance, believed to be living with his mother in Soshanguve.

The court heard that he used his own personal banking details to solicit donations. Anglo American was named as one of the companies that Ramosebudi approached for donations.

A letter dating back to October‚ details the so-called assassination plot‚ targets of which would have been President Jacob Zuma‚ his son Duduzane and 17 other high ranking politicians and prominent South Africans.

Under the heading Let’s Help Save South Africa‚ the letter reads: “President Jacob Zuma and his corrupt state capture syndicate are now seriously undermining our nation and cannot and indeed will not succeed in curtailing the people’s constitutional right to freedom and democracy.

“It is now in our hands as the AntiState Capture Death Squad Alliance to request financial assistance and support for the amount of R60mto finance our undercover coup plot mission to assassinate Jacob Zuma and his entire state capture regime,” it said.

The letter provides a Standard Bank account number, a list of the targets and is signed by the suspect.

The man is accused of heading two counter organisations – the Anti-State Capture Death Squad Alliance and the Anti-White Monopoly Capitalists Regime.

-NONDUMISO ZWANE