Rape survivor’s horror ordeal

The horror case of a domestic worker, 41, from Bronkhorstspruit in Pretoria, who was allegedly raped by her employer’s son and forced to perform sexual acts on his dogs, attracted wide public attention when the 45-year-old suspect appeared in court yesterday.

The domestic worker said she was traumatised and confused about what had happened.

“I do not really know what to say. What should I say?” the exhausted woman said outside the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court.

The woman, who was allegedly kidnapped, was rescued by a neighbour who saw her running and screaming with a towel wrapped around her in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

She had only been working for the family for a few months on a salary of R150 a day.

The police said the suspect allegedly dragged the victim into a room in the Riamar Park house where he allegedly raped her until the early hours of the next day.

“He forced her to suck his private part and those of his two dogs,” a close relative said.

The neighbour, who is now a witness in the case, alerted the police to the gruesome act and said they reacted swiftly to arrest the man.

The suspect’s actions have been described as loathsome and highlight the daily reality for many women who suffer abuse at the hands of their partners and employers.

A number of organisations, including the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and political parties have condemned the suspect’s actions.

The SAHRC vowed to keep a close eye on the case.

“We will be talking to the victim without interfering with the police in what we call a watching brief,” SAHRC commissioner Jonas Sibanyoni said.

“We are going to make sure her rights are respected and protected.

“This is a matter of extreme urgency.”

The suspect yesterday appeared briefly before Magistrate Maryke de la Rey.

His case was postponed to next Thursday.

He is facing charges of kidnapping, three of rape and damage to property after he allegedly damaged the victim’s cellphone.

Members of various political parties, including the EFF and ANC, gathered outside the court yesterday and chanted when the case was postponed.

Most of them were angry that a white magistrate had taken over the court where the suspect appeared although earlier there was a black presiding magistrate.

kutullom@thenewage.co.za