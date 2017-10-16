‘RDP was a better plan for SA’

INFLUENTIAL left-leaning economist and professor at the Wits School of Economics Chris Malikane has called for the National Development Plan (NDP) to be scrapped and replaced with an earlier government policy, the Reconstruction and Development Programme (RDP).

RDP was an integrated, coherent socio-economic policy framework introduced in 1994. It sought to mobilise all the people and the country’s resources for the final eradication of apartheid and inclusive growth for all.

Malikane, who is an adviser to Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba but insisted he was talking in his personal capacity, told the Black Management Forum conference focusing on employment equity last week that when the NDP was launched in 2012, many people, including himself and trade unions, did not agreed with it.

This was because it said nothing about the ownership of key sectors of the economy – meaning it supported monopoly capital rather than the improvement of the lives of black people.

The NDP is a detailed blueprint of how the country can eliminate poverty and reduce inequality by 2030. In more than 500 pages, it addresses many issues ranging from quality basic education, healthcare for all and sustainable human settlements to safety and freedom from fear, the natural environment and South Africa in the world.

The RDP’s chief aim was to address the immense socio-economic problems brought about by apartheid. It set its sights on alleviating poverty and addressing the massive shortfalls in social services across the country.

The RDP attempted to combine measures to boost the economy such as contained fiscal spending, sustained or lowered taxes, reduction of government debt and trade liberalisation with socially minded social service provisions and infrastructural projects.

In this way, the policy took on both socialist and neo-liberal elements but could not be easily categorised wholly in either camp.

“The NDP says nothing about ownership of the financial, chemical and mining sectors, among others. The RDP was a far better plan because it is centred on the development and ownership of the economy,” Malikane said.’

The RDP focused on the deep challenges of the South African economy.

“For example, giant supermarkets such as Shoprite don’t have black suppliers in their value chains. Black people buy from these supermarkets but the reality is that blacks don’t have farms to supply supermarkets. Instead, supermarkets have created their own value chain of suppliers, shutting the door to blacks,” he said.

Malikane said the RDP was key because it wanted to stop the segregation in education, health, welfare, transport and employment, which left deep scars of inequality and was economically inefficient.

He stressed that things were still the same after 23 years of democracy.

“In commerce and industry, large conglomerates are still dominated by whites while policies and senior managerial positions are still concentrated in white hands.”

He called for a developmental state and policies, “which was RDP policy, focusing on reconstruction and development in an integrated process”.

Malikane said the RDP was designed to integrate growth, development, reconstruction and redistribution into a unified programme to benefit the majority of South Africans, something the NDP is not doing.

