Reducing overcrowding

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has already undertaken various measures to reduce overcrowding at Pollsmoor Prison as ordered by the provincial High Court last week.

The Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Michael Masutha, has welcomed the order granted by the court to reduce the number of persons detained at the Pollsmoor Remand Detention Facility (RDF) to 150% of the current approved accommodation within six months.

The DCS said they’d already undertaken various measures including the following: It already set in motion a series of action plans for implementation by DCS officials generally and Pollsmoor Management Area, in particular Pollsmoor RDF officials and management.

The ultimate objective being the realisation and implementation of the recommendations contained in the Cameron Report.

A further important development was the commissioning of an investigation by the Public Service Commission (PSC), in collaboration with the Judicial Inspectorate of Correctional Centres.

Subsequently, DCS commissioned a fact-finding mission, in August, to conduct a comparative investigation and assessment of the three largest DCS RDFs, namely Johannesburg RDF, Kgosi Mampuru II RDF located in Pretoria and Pollsmoor RDF in Cape Town.

The purpose hereof is to identify current trends in the detention of awaiting-trial detainees, especially in the major centres/detention facilities with a view, ultimately, to learn from the comparative experiences so as to better equip and inform, not only the action plans and strategies of the Pollsmoor RDF, but also the national policy and strategies to be considered by the DCS.

A most important development that has since occurred was the establishment, towards the end of September and the beginning of October, of the multi-disciplinary national task team, under the auspices of the National Commissioner.

The objective of the team is to consider and work towards implementation of the findings and recommendations of the Cameron Report and the Parliamentary Select Committee Report (PSC).

The PSC on Security and Justice visited the Pollsmoor Male and Female Remand Centres on October 26. The express purpose of this visit was to ascertain the progress made in respect of the implementation of the recommendations made by Justice Cameron in the Cameron Report of last year.

The preliminary feedback of the committee, was to the effect that overcrowding in correctional centres generally, and at Pollsmoor specifically, is not a DCS predicament alone but a crisis that the South African society, and specifically the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster and Treasury, have to address head-on as it is a symptom of a much bigger and complex problem.

TNA REPORTER