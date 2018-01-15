Registration chaos at Unisa campus in Pretoria

Chaos erupted at the University of South Africa’s (Unisa) Sunnyside campus on Monday following an announcement that the institution would today reopen applications for the 2018 academic year, for first-time undergrad students.

Students were seen to be jumping over barricades to gain access to the application venue.

Earlier today, Justice Mohammed Street was closed by the South African Police Service (Saps) to ensure the safety of motorists and prospective students.

Tires were torched by people dressed in Sasco regalia, in order to prevent entry to the Campus.

The EFF Student Command has also announced that it will disrupt the process in order to demand free education for all, as promised by President Jacob Zuma.

Unisa Sunnyside Campus kept hostage by SASCO students. Justice Mahomed Str closed by @TMPDSafety for security. SAPD just arrived. #studentprotest #strike pic.twitter.com/nRr99YzTJq — myownjourney_sa (@myownjourney_sa) January 15, 2018

-TNA Reporter