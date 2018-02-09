Regulations for state capture inquiry released

Department of Justice Minister Michael Masutha has on Friday officially gazetted the regulations for the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture.

With this step, Masutha has cleared the way for the much-anticipated commission to begin its work in earnest.

Last month the department released the terms of reference which were signed by President Jacob Zuma.

President Jacob Zuma announced the establishment of the commission on January 9 and Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo was elected by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng to head the inquiry.

The inquiry has been tasked to present a report with findings and recommendations to the president within 180 days of its beginning.

