Rehab centre was forced to take more psychiatric patients

Social worker at the Cullinan Care and Rehabilitation Centre, Daphney Ndhlovu has testified that they were forced to take more psychiatric patients at Esidimeni than they originally agreed on.

She was testifying during day six of the Life Esidimeni Arbitration sitting currently under-way in Johannesburg.

Ndhlovu said “It was initially agreed that we will take 10 patients but we ended up getting two because we had a bigger transport,” she said.

She testified how about 60% of patients did not have their medical history and identity documents when discharged.

She also said most patients did not have information relating to their loved ones.

Ndlovu said some of the patients that later died were sacrificed to make space for patients from Life Esidimeni were discharged without following normal procedure while periodical reports were not submitted to the Mental health Review Board.

When asked by Justice Dikgang Moseneke why they were discharged without following normal procedure, Ndhlovu said it was an instruction that had to be followed and that she was not given a choice.

She had conceded that it was wrong to move patients at the NGO to make space for Esidimeni patients.

Ndhlovu had also admitted that the patients were moved from the NGO without being medically assessed saying they criteria used was that they were not bedridden and could eat on their own.

