Reiger Park chaos no secret

COMMUNITY members have said Reiger Park Secondary School is so chaotic that it has been nicknamed Yizo Yizo, based on a controversial ’90s TV series about a high school in turmoil.

This as more videos of the former school principal engaging in sexual activities with a school pupil and female school staff member emerged yesterday. While the police have not arrested the former principal, community members protested outside the school yesterday demanding that he be found and arrested.

The community handed a memorandum to government officials who were sent to the school by the department of education. Community member Baba Norman claimed that it wasn’t just the pupils the principal allegedly preyed on. Adults were also involved,” she said. “I’ve had been hearing these stories for many years, before these videos came out,” she said.

A Grade 11 pupil at the school claimed that the initial video, which started circulating last week showing the principal having sexual intercourse with a young girl, was taken in 2016. “It’s been about three to four years, this is an old video,” she said. She said that after more explicit videos emerged, she had become ashamed to be associated with the school.

“Whenever I think about this school it becomes disgusting, I’m ashamed. If people were to ask me which school I attend and say Reiger Park Secondary, it hurts me,” she said. She also made allegations that another staff member was also harassing pupils and that pupils wanted to speak out but have been told not to do so.

Joe Swarts, a community leader, said that they had handed a memorandum to Ekhuruleni mayoral committee member for human settlements Lesiba Mpya, who had gone to the police station to identify the grounds for charges to be laid against the alleged school sex pest. “After seven days they will come back to us. We will have a public meeting, call the community and speak to them about what is unfolding,” Mpya said.

The memorandum demands the replacement of the school governing body (SGB) and the firing of all staff members that are identified in the videos. Mpya confirmed that he had gone to the Reiger Park police station in order to determine if there were grounds to open a case of statutory rape. “In the videos we have identified that among the participants in the sexual acts was a perceived minor.”

He said the first step was to find the parents of the perceived minor and consent must be given. “But it’s not a matter of the parents giving permission because its an open and shut case, it’s a criminal case.” Mpya said that the SAPS have assured him that when the former principal is found he will be arrested.

Gauteng department of education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the process of verification on what was happening at the school began yesterday. These included getting pictures and identifying pupils involved. He said by tomorrow the department should be in a position to make proper input on the way forward on information unearthed yesterday. He said that for now there was no confirmation that people in the videos were teachers at the school.

hlonim@thenewage.co.za

-HLONI MASHIGO