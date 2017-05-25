Repo rate remains at 7%

Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago today announced that the repo rate will remain unchanged at 7%.

Kganyago said the monetary policy committee was confident that the current level of the repo rate is appropriate and that the local economy was at the end of the tightening cycle.

” A reduction in rates would be possible should inflation continue to surprise on the downside and the forecast over the policy horizon be sustainably within the target range,”

” However, in the current environment of high levels of uncertainty, the risks to the outlook could easily deteriorate, and derail the current favourable assessment,” kganyago.

According to the reserve bank the countrys economic growth prospects have deteriorated following the ratings downgrade which shortly followed President Jacob Zuma’s cabinet reshuffle.

Kganyago said the downgrades are expected to weigh on domestic investment and consumer sentiment.

The mpc announced that the year-on-year inflation rate as measured by the consumer price index (CPI) for all urban areas moderated to 6.1% and 5.3% in March and April.

Back In January the Reserve Bank decided to leave the repo rate unchanged at 7%, where it has been since March last year.

at the time Kganyago said the near-term inflation outlook had deteriorated.

“The expected inflation profile has been negatively affected by higher in international oil prices and a persistence in food price inflation.”

He said inflation was now expected to return to within the target range only during the final quarter of 2017.

-TNA Reporter