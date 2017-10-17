Reshuffling ministers barely appointed is a sign of instability: Mantashe

ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe says reshuffling Ministers who were barely appointed in March is a sign of instability in government.

“If you appoint a minister in March reshuffle and then moved in October it is a formula of instability,” Mantashe said.

He was addressing media on Tuesday at the Party’s headquarters in Johannesburg, on the President’s latest cabinet reshuffle.

The Secretary-General says its pity that SACP’s General Secretary Blade Nzimande was removed as the Higher Education Minister despite him doing extremely well in the department. He further said the removal of Nzimande Will impact negatively on the relationship of the alliance and the ANC.

“The removal of Nzimande Will impact negatively on the alliance between ANC and SACP. The Relations are at lowest between the alliances, the Cabinet Reshuffle doesn’t help,” Mantashe added.

The SACP has for the past weeks been calling for the removal of President Jacob Zuma as the seating president. The party said the president needs to be investigated for his role in the state of Capture report.

However, during the motion of vote of no confidence against Zuma, the party voted in defense of the ANC and country’s president. They defended the move by saying that they are not mandated to remove the ANC led government in power, but rather to champion the resignation of President Zuma.

On the question of whether the top six were consulted on the recent cabinet reshuffle, Mantashe said the ANC officials were informed of the decision to reshuffle the cabinet.

Earlier in the year, when Former Finance minister was removed, ANC officials claimed that President Zuma did not consult the party’s officials, but they were rather informed of the decision.

At the time Secretary-General said, he believed the President’s list was developed “somewhere” else before it was given to them to authenticate it.

-Sipho Jack