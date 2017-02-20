Residents face forceful eviction from their homes in Jabulani flats

At least 67 residents from Jabulani flats in Soweto were evicted from their homes over the weekend.

According to the residents, they were evicted from their homes unlawfully and there were no eviction notices issued to them.

Nokwanda Manyu, a home owner who has evicted was shot by the army security at Jabulani flats, she is currently recovering in Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital.

“We normally hold our meeting inside the yield but yesterday when we got here we were stopped by the securities and they started shooting at us. Most of the people got injured during the shoot and two are in hospital,” a resident said.

Last week, Black First Land First’s (BLF) Brian Ungovernable said they were invited to assist at the Jabulani Flats community. The Madullammoho office was shut down for the whole day when they heard BLF was coming to see them.

According to BLF the flats belong to the government. BLF indicated that a capital grant of R58 million was given to the company Madulammoho Housing Association to build 300 units (flats).

Madulammoho Housing Association is a private company owned by a white man from Netherlands.

“An amount of R18 million was taken from 300 families as they were subsidised by the government and they continued to pay the rent, it only came to their realisation when they were applying for housing bonds,” said ungovernable.

Meanwhile, Madulammoho Housing Association CEO Renier Erasmus dismissed the claims, saying residents never received any letter from them.

“Last week they had to get a restraining order which prevents residents from entering the premises after there was violence previously,” said Erasmus.



