Residents lambast Mashaba

Despite attempts by Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba to distance himself from a solution to the city’s housing crisis, Minister of Human Settlements Lindiwe Sisulu and Gauteng human settlements MEC Paul Mashatile managed yesterday to break the impasse of a crisis characterised by violent protests last week.

Sisulu was visiting Ennerdale, Eldorado Park, Finetown, Kliptown, Freedom Park, Westbury, Riverlea, Bosmont, Claremont and other areas in the city of Johannesburg affected by service delivery protests.

Communities are demanding housing and improved service delivery.

Housing, land and employment of local community members were top of their gripe list presented to the politicians at the University of Johannesburg campus in Soweto yesterday.

The meeting got off to a rowdy start when tempers flared after Sisulu, Mashaba and Mashatile failed to arrive on time. Peeved community representatives, complaining that they were kept waiting for an hour, threatened to call off the meeting.

They sang struggle songs as tensions rose until Sisulu, Mashatile and Mashaba emerged to meet them. Mashaba faced the wrath of community representatives when he appeared to politicise the meeting by distancing himself from committing to the promises made by Sisulu and Mashatile. Mashaba said he had a meeting with Mashatile and demanded proof that there was a budget.

“The days where the government lies to people are gone, I want to know if there is a budget,” Mashaba said.

The community members did not buy Mashaba’s excuses and told him not use the meeting for political campaigning.

“You (Mashaba) are wasting our time, you said nothing,” the crowd shouted. Calm was only restored when Mashatile stepped in and told Mashaba they had to speak with one voice as leaders.

“Leave the plans to me, this is my responsibility, I will work with the city, when there is no money I will go to the minister.

We will give you sites to build, work has now started. “We are coming to your areas next week. The government has to make sure time frames are shortened,” Mashatile said.

He apologised to the restless crowd and explained they were in a briefing session with the minister, political committee and technical team to expedite the delivery of houses. Sisulu said the point of meeting with the community structures was to listen and come up with solutions.

“Please allow us to address you. Then we will give you solutions so you can report back to your communities. The issues we are dealing with are real, we are concerned. We are not deaf to your problems,” Sisulu said.

Kliptown resident George Mhlala said the community wanted the 10 key projects that would see development and employment in the area to be signed. He also requested that a database audit be done.

Last week Sisulu announced the formation of a political committee to resolve the impasse. Human settlements DG Mbulelo Tshangana said work had started as the committee had been appointed and announced that next week they would go back to the communities.

“We have looked into the land parcels and found that they are available where people will be able to build their own houses. The government has set aside a budget of R138m for a bulk water system in Sedibeng before development is done in the area. Rand Water has confirmed that it will upgrade the sewer system,” Tshangana said.

The technical committee of the city of Joburg said there were delays in the procurement of the 10 key projects.

“There was a joint venture but there was a fall out. We engaged with the two parties but without a solution, we have to re-tender.

“An advert will be out on June 1 and the process will take three months,” the committee said.

NTOMBI NKOSI

ntombin@thenewage.co.za