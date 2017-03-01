Residents to be relocated after boy falls into mine shaft

Ekhuruleni Executive Mayor Mzwandile Masina

Ekurhuleni executive Mayor Mzwandile Masina on Wednesday told residents of Jerusalem in Boksburg that some of them will be relocated to a safer place.

Masina was addressing media and the community where rescuers continue the search for five-year-old Richard Thola.

Thola fell into the shaft on Saturday afternoon. Since then, people had been gathering under a tree near the shaft entrance hoping for good news.

Masina said the municipality can’t compare human life with an investment.

“We can’t equate a human life with investment. We can never put money on a life,” Masina said.

“We will move some of you to Ramaphosa informal settlement but we can’t take everyone,” he said.

He also urged community members to have hope, while the municipality awaits response from the Minister of Defence for assistance in rescuing the boy.

