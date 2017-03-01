Residents to be relocated after boy falls into mine shaft

Ekurhuleni executive Mayor Mzwandile Masina on Wednesday told residents of Jerusalem in Boksburg that some of them will be relocated to a safer place.

Masina was addressing media and the community where rescuers continue the search for five-year-old Richard Thola.

Thola fell into the shaft on Saturday afternoon. Since then, people had been gathering under a tree near the shaft entrance hoping for good news.

Masina said the municipality can’t compare human life with an investment.

“We can’t equate a human life with investment. We can never put money on a life,” Masina said.

#BoksburgMine Masina: We cant equate a human life with investment. We can never put money on a life. @ANN7tv — Kalden O Lachungpa (@KaldenOngmu) March 1, 2017

“We will move some of you to Ramaphosa informal settlement but we can’t take everyone,” he said.

#BoksburgMine Masina: We will move some of them to Ramaphosa informal settlement but it can’t take everyone. @ANN7tv — Kalden O Lachungpa (@KaldenOngmu) March 1, 2017

He also urged community members to have hope, while the municipality awaits response from the Minister of Defence for assistance in rescuing the boy.

#BoksburgMine Masina: We are concerned about each passing day and we are not getting even to the location of where the boy is. @ANN7tv — Kalden O Lachungpa (@KaldenOngmu) March 1, 2017

#BoksburgMine Masina urges community of Jerusalem to remain calm and allow experts to guide them on a way forward. @ANN7tv — Kalden O Lachungpa (@KaldenOngmu) March 1, 2017

#BoksburgMine Masina: As the City of Ekurhuleni we have requested more expertise from the Dept.of Defense. @ANN7tv — Kalden O Lachungpa (@KaldenOngmu) March 1, 2017