Residents warned over use of fireworks

JOHANNESBURG metro police department (JMPD) officials will be out in full force to clamp down on anyone contravening bylaws relating to the use of fireworks. This is to ensure that fireworks displays to welcome in the New Year do not end in tears for revellers.

The danger posed by fireworks is that they may shoot off dangerously and in different directions, striking people or igniting fires around houses. In the past, houses have burnt down, people have lost fingers and eyes and pets have been left traumatised as a result of the reckless and unlawful use of fireworks.

“The public needs to understand that there are rules and regulations they need to abide by when using fireworks,” JMPD spokesperson chief Supt Wayne Minnaar said. City by-laws require that fireworks may only be used on Christmas Eve (from 7pm-10pm), the Day of Goodwill (from 7pm-10pm), New Year’s Eve (from 11pm- 1am) and New Year’s Day (from 7pm-10pm).

The JMPD has appealed to residents to use fireworks safely and to keep the safety of children and pets in mind at all times. It has also urged them to keep their pets indoors when using fireworks and never throw lit crackers at them. Minnaar said metro police officers were responsible for enforcing by-laws, while Johannesburg emergency management services personnel would respond to injuries and fires.

He appealed to the public to behave in a responsible manner so they could enjoy the festivities.

• No person may deal in fireworks unless he or she holds the required fireworks licence in terms of the Explosives Act.

• No person under the age of 16 may use explosives without adult supervision.

• Fireworks must not be used inside any building, on agricultural holdings, in public places such as schools, old age homes, hospitals, where animals are present, or within 500m of an explosives factory or storage facility, petrol depot or petrol stations.

• Revellers must use fireworks in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions.

