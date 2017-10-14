RET is not for a few people: Dlamini-Zuma

African National Congress (ANC) presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma told leaders and followers on Saturday that it was a myth that Radical Economic Transformation was just a slogan to loot the economy.

“We can build new industrialists around the economy. There is a lot we can do given the opportunity. Some things are not difficult to achieve.

There is a lot we can do to drive the economy.

“We need to start thinking that we can process, be business people and create jobs. Radical Economic Transformation is not something out there for a few people, but we need to change our mindset and believe that we are good enough and are able to do it.

“This generation must deliver is to economic power. The generation before this led us to political power.

“We must therefore locate our work in the context of the task of radical transformation, and how each pillar contribute towards this mission,” she added.

Dlamini-Zuma said given that majority of South African population are youth and women, the country must have specific mechanisms to empower these two groups.

“For youth, it means education and skills, as well as economic opportunities, for school leavers and unemployed youth alike. Similarly the empowerment of women means access to education, to assets and to economic opportunities. These two groups, along with the broader population, stand to directly gain from radical transformation,” Dlamini-Zuma said.

In addition, she believes agriculture and agroprocessing can play an important role in growing the economy and creating jobs: This is why the issues of land is so critical, coupled with access to capital, inputs and extension services. We must encourage more of our young people to see agriculture as careers, and also ensure that our school curriculum include agriculture,” she added.

Dlamini: Yes, as a democratic movement we contest for positions and leadership, but we must do so in a manner that preserve the core mission and values of our movement.

“Cde Oliver Tambo embodied the kind of leader and cadre that the ANC requires, even today: service, humility, dedication, commitment and focus, and an unflinching love for our people.”

She said what is required from leaders is to restore the integrity and unity of the ANC, its link with the people and as the leader of transformation of the country.

-TNA Reporter