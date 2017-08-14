Retrenchments are a ‘national disaster’ – NUM

THE National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has thrown its support behind a nationwide strike against mass retrenchments.

The national executive committee of the Cosatu-affiliated union described the mass layoff of workers, particularly in the mining sector, as a “national disaster”.

This came in the wake of a raft of resolutions in which the NUM national executive resolved to tackle retrenchments, including throwing the union’s weight behind efforts by Cosatu to fast-track the federation’s application for section 77 strike notice over mass retrenchments.

NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu said Cosatu applied for a section 77 notice at the National Economic Development and Labour Council to embark on a strike on various issues including retrenchments.

“Companies are not listening to us. That’s why Cosatu went ahead with its application. Once it is approved, Eskom workers and those in the mining sector will all embark on a strike on issues that affect them,”Mammburu said.

South Africa is in the grip of a recession, with retrenchments and unemployment at a runaway rate. Mammburu was cautious not to blame retrenched mine workers for involvement in illegal mining.

He said improving the skills of mineworkers was key and that the NUM had started an initiative to impress on mining companies to upskill mineworkers in the advent of retrenchments.

“However, we have a problem whereby the mining company knows that it will be retrenching then it wants to follow up on upskilling an employee within a week.

That is impossible, imagine upskilling someone who is approaching retirement age,” he said. NUM had also resolved to call for a national stakeholder meeting to discuss the future of the mining sector.

It also resolved to rope in the ANC over the mass retrenchments in the country and would ask President Jacob Zuma to declare mining retrenchments as a national crisis or a disaster.

Meanwhile, Cosatu said President Zuma should convene the long-awaited jobs summit, which is especially urgent in the face of mass retrenchments across sectors of the stuttering economy.

REFILWE MAGASHULE news@thenewage.co.za