Returning Jarvis grabs early wicket for Zimbabwe

Half-centuries from Kieran Powell and Shai Hope kept West Indies ticking along on a slow first day of the opening Test against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club on Saturday.

Powell scored 56 before he fell to Zimbabwe captain Graeme Cremer in the second session, while Hope was unbeaten on the same total when West Indies reached tea on 154 for three.

The visiting side’s sluggish progress after winning the toss was due to the slow surface, but also some combative bowling from Zimbabwe.

Fast bowler Kyle Jarvis marked his first international game in over four years with the early wicket of Kraigg Brathwaite, while Test debutant Solomon Mire dismissed Kyle Hope in his third over.

Both batsmen were caught behind by wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva, though Hope was only given out after the Decision Review System revealed an edge and overturned umpire Paul Reiffel’s original decision.

From 35 for two, the West Indies rallied with a 75-run stand for the third wicket between Powell and Shai Hope, but Zimbabwe remained patient and never let the West Indian scoring accelerate.

That allowed the hosts to take control once again when Cremer made the breakthrough, as Powell was brilliantly caught at short leg by Craig Ervine.

With Cremer and Zimbabwe’s other part-time spinners gaining significant turn, Roston Chase endured some nervy moments early on before reaching tea on 20 not out.

While the West Indies fielded an unchanged side from the one that played England in its last Test in September, Zimbabwe welcomed back batsman Brendan Taylor and seamer Jarvis.

Jarvis’ last game for Zimbabwe was back in 2013, after which he signed a Kolpak deal with English county side Lancashire. Taylor followed suit after the World Cup in 2015, when he moved to Nottinghamshire.

Both players announced recently that they were relinquishing their Kolpak status in order to return to international cricket.

All-rounder Mire, who moved back to Zimbabwe from Australia earlier this year, was given his first Test cap.

