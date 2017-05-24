‘Revise laws to deter criminals’

Scores of men and a handful of women took to the streets in Mahikeng to add their voices to calls for an end to the violent crimes against women and children.

Organised under the #Notinmyname banner, the march was in solidarity with the one organised in Pretoria at the weekend.

The key message that came out was that people felt the criminal laws favour perpetrators more than victims.

Those who spoke argued that the powers that be need to revisit the laws and where possible, punishment should suit the crime committed.

March organiser Tebogo Mokone said it was a serious indictment of men that they are the perpetrators of most of the crimes.

“We are saying enough is enough of this brutal killing of women. As men, let’s all come together and talk among ourselves,” Mokone said.

“We ought to go back to occupy the role that God created us for.

“Men are supposed to be loving and protective of women and children. Our wives, mothers, sisters and children should feel safe around us.”

Mokone said there was also need for dialogue on issues that affected men that have for long been neglected.

“Men and women have to share ideas on how to build solid men. It has been tradition that men hardly talk about issues affecting them.

“They would rather talk of cars, football and women but never about themselves and this has left us with a crop of men who do not know themselves, let alone how to be real men.”

Looking at the number of people who turned up for the event, Mokone said that it was a good start and they would look at creating more platforms where issues about men are discussed.

“We have to sustain the momentum and this means having peer education even at schools so that we reach these boys when they are still young.

“Other ideas are also welcome on how best we can all work together to build societies where we are all happy.”

However, others at the march said more needed to be done to punish those who commit crimes, including violence against women and children.

Botho Motlhale of Dirisang Information and Care Group, based in Motswedi village near Zeerust, said more drastic action had to be taken as a matter of urgency.

“We can’t fold our arm as our sisters and mothers are abused and killed. As an organisation, we stand against abuse and we will approach the Constitutional Court to reinstate the death penalty,” Motlhale said.

“This will be done without any degree of shame because no border should impede us from protecting our people.”

Motlhale said his organisation felt laws were softer on perpetrators who get a slap on the wrist.

“There is a need to be candid and apply just punishment for any crime. You kill someone, you get killed also.

“More so, our laws have to change to be victim-centred rather than being overprotective of perpetrators.

“Most of the time victims die and those who kill them are shielded by the law. This is wrong and has to be corrected.”

Motlhale’s sentiments were echoed by Antony Mhatlhe, who said that laws had to be adapted to suit the current challenges.

“We all know that prevention is better than cure, but what is happening now is our judicial system seems to take this in reverse, where focus is put on cure rather than prevention.

“They talk of correction when someone has already been killed and this ignores those whose lives have been smoked out.

“Let’s stop people from killing because it is of little consequence to bring them into line when damage has been done.”

One of the women who joined the march, Kutlwano Leshaba, said that she wanted to see men stand up to take their positions in society.

“All black African men should do a thorough introspection of themselves and seek to rediscover their roles,” Leshaba said.

“We know of men as naturally protective and as leaders but looking at what is happening, we ask: why are good guys silent when a few rotten apples taint their image?

“Stand up and make a difference, reclaim your roles as fathers, husbands, brothers and sons.”

A number of cases where women are abducted, raped and killed continue to be reported across the country.

ELFAS TORERAI

elfast@thenewage.co.za