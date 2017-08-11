Rhodes Park victim still on medication

Depression medication is the only thing helping a Rhodes Park attack victim to cope with the trauma of the violation.

Jabu Mbatha’s husband, Zukisa Khela, was killed by a group of men who attacked him before drowning him and his friend in the park in 2015.

A group of about eight men including Mduduzi Lawrence Mathibela, 33, Edmore Ndlovu, 24, and Thabo Nkala, 26, accosted and robbed the two couples while they were taking a stroll in the park after church.

Evidence heard during the trial said the group, armed with a gun and knife, forced their victims to lie on the ground.

They used a knife to cut off the panties of both women and then raped them.

They forced the husbands to undress and pushed them into the lake where they drowned.

The gang stole their clothes, jewellery and cell phones.

The three men were each handed four life sentences by the South Gauteng High Court earlier this year.

During sentencing judge, Papi Masopa said the men treated their victims in a disgraceful and barbaric manner.

Mbatha said she was taking each day at a time and had fewer nightmares but flashbacks kept haunting her.

“I am still taking depression medication and I am fine but the flashbacks are giving me a problem.

“The medication and counselling are helping me a lot. I sleep well mostly at night and the dreams are not as often. When I dream I wake up and sit up in bed because it becomes real,” Mbatha said.

She said she has not been to the park since the incident but wants to go to Westpark cemetery to see her husband’s grave.

“I was not myself during the funeral and I did not see where he was buried. I am hoping if I go there my heart will be at peace because I was out of my mind at the time,” Mbatha said.

The MEC for community safety, Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane, at the time said the sentencing strengthened faith in the justice system.

“But for the victims, the scars will take longer to heal. There might be closure today but they won’t forget what happened to them,” she said.

The police are continuing to look for the other suspect. The remaining five suspects who are believed to be foreigners are through to hiding in Zimbabwe.

One of the suspects was arrested in Zimbabwe last year where he had committed another crime. He is expected to be extradited when that matter is resolved.

Since the horrific incident, patrols by the police, JMPD and the Park Rangers were put in place.

Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo also installed CCTV cameras to promote safety.

