Rise in retail sales beats expectations

Retail sales for March were a pleasant surprise, rising almost 1% year-onyear while month-on-month they were 0.3% higher. While still depressed, sales were nonetheless better than market expectations, the latest numbers from Stats SA suggest.

The expectation was for a decline of 0.5%. Further, the outcome beat market expectations of a contraction in terms of year-on-year, after falling by 1.6% in February. The highest annual growth rates were recorded for retailers in food, beverages and tobacco in specialised stores, household furniture and appliances, pharmaceuticals and medical goods, cosmetics and toiletries.

“The growth in retail activity in February and March follows a shock decline of -1.2% in January and a drop of -2.5% month-on-month last December,” Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings said.

“It can, however, be argued that some of the extreme weakness in December and January reflect the relatively high base of retail activity established last November as a result of the record sales associated with Black Friday. “In the first three months of 2017, retail sales fell by a substantial -1.1% quarter-on-quarter, which is the worst quarterly performance in retail sales since the global financial market crisis.” Lings reiterated that the decline in retail activity during the past three months was exaggerated by Black Friday’s boost to retail sales last November. “Our overall perspective on retail spending and the strength of the South African consumer remains essentially unchanged, although the risks are firmly biased to the downside,” Lings said.

“Lastly, we expect retail sales to record almost no growth in 2017 as a whole and consequently we have moderated our total consumer spending forecast to a mere 0.6% this year, which is far below South Africa’s long-term average annual growth in consumer spending of 3.4%,” he said. He cautioned that under these circumstances, any acceleration in private sector job losses would push retail spending weaker and would increase the risk of total consumer spending experiencing an outright recession. “The South African economy is now precariously positioned and urgently needs a boost in both business and consumer confidence,” Lings said.

Nedbank’s economic team also wrote to clients that the figures suggest that domestic spending remains weak and patchy. “However, given the high probability of further political turmoil and currency weakness over the next few months, we believe that the monetary policy committee (MPC) will probably remain cautious and keep rates flat for longer and that the MPC may still even tighten slightly on significant rand weaknesses,” it said.

The economy is likely to have avoided a technical recession in Q1 owing to stronger activity in the mining sector.

-BERNARD SATHEKGE|bernards@thenewage.co.za